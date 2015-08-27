BRIEF-Patent lawsuit filed by lexos media against Channeladvisor's customer Costco Wholesale Corp has been dismissed
* Patent lawsuit filed by Lexos Media against Channeladvisor's customer Costco Wholesale Corporation has been dismissed
August 27 Perseus Specialty Foods SA :
* Q2 total turnover at 13.14 million euros versus 14.34 million euros ($16.20 million) year ago
* Q2 net profit at 0.55 million euros versus 1.27 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA at 1.52 million euros versus 2.10 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 6.37 million euros versus 4.70 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.8853 euros)
* Diao Hong has been re-designated as an executive director from the post of independent non-executive director