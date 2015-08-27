BRIEF-Patent lawsuit filed by lexos media against Channeladvisor's customer Costco Wholesale Corp has been dismissed
* Patent lawsuit filed by Lexos Media against Channeladvisor's customer Costco Wholesale Corporation has been dismissed
Aug 27 DK Company A/S :
* H1 EBIT 13.4 million Danish crowns ($2.03 million) versus 35.0 million crowns year ago
* H1 net sales 1.19 billion crowns versus 674.2 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2015 guidance unchanged
* Still sees 2015 revenue of 2.25 billion - 2.45 billion crowns
* Still sees 2015 EBIT of 100 million - 130 million crowns
($1 = 6.6065 Danish crowns)
* Diao Hong has been re-designated as an executive director from the post of independent non-executive director