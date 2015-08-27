BRIEF-VIVA Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 10 million dinars versus 9.8 million dinars year ago
(Corrects the third bullet point to say "2015 revenue to be better than in 2014" not "2015 revenue to be better than in 2015")
Aug 27 Soprano Oyj :
* Q2 revenue from continuing operations 5.6 million euros ($6.4 million) versus 6.4 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating profit continuing operations 0.1 million euros versus loss 0.9 million euros year ago
* Says has reasons to expect 2015 results to be good
* Sees 2015 revenue to be better than in 2014 and operating result to be positive
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 10 million dinars versus 9.8 million dinars year ago
* frontier signed multi-year product license agreement and renewal of its entertainment discovery intellectual property license agreement