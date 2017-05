Aug 27 L E Lundbergforetagen publ AB :

* H1 net sales 10.99 billion Swedish crowns ($1.30 billion) versus 10.39 billion crowns year ago

* H1 net profit 3.46 billion crowns versus 2.78 billion crowns year ago

* Says NAV on Aug. 25 was 421 crowns per share

* Q2 operating profit 2.77 billion crowns versus 2.16 billion crowns year ago

* Q2 net sales 5.60 billion crowns versus 5.20 billion crowns year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1fHOnth

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4842 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)