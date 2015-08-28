August 28Nanobiotix SA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 total revenue of 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million) versus 1.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 loss after tax is 7.8 million euros (H1 2014: loss of 4.1 million euros) in line with expectations

* Cash balance at June 30 amounted to 25 million euros (compared to 27 million euros a year ago)

* Says it expects during H2 2015 to launch first clinical trial in the US for patients with high risk prostate cancer and will continue to prepare for the future commercialization of the company's lead product NBTXR3

