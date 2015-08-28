BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 888 Holdings Plc
* H1 adjusted ebitda decreased by 17 percent to us$40.9m (h1 2014: us$49.0m),
* Like for like revenue increased by 9 percent to us$244.9m; reported revenue declined by 2 percent to us$220.0m
* Q3 trading to date 'solid', remains confident of achieving fy expectations Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago