Aug 28 UTV Media Plc :

* H1 Group revenue of £58.3m (2014: £57.8m)

* H1 Pre-Tax profit of £1.0m (2014: £10.0m)

* Proposed interim dividend of 1.82p (2014: 1.82p)

* Board has approved programming and marketing action plan for UTV Ireland

* Turnover in our new television channel, UTV Ireland, fell below expectations as a result of a slower build in audience numbers

* Experiencing good growth from both our london and dublin offices

* Expected to generate growth in northern Ireland television advertising revenue of 4% in current quarter

* For current quarter as a whole, Talksport's advertising revenue is expected to be up by 1%, with similar growth from our local radio stations

* In Irish radio market, we are forecasting growth of 3% in local currency for september which would result in a 5% reduction on same basis for Q3 as a whole