Aug 28 UTV Media Plc :
* H1 Group revenue of £58.3m (2014: £57.8m)
* H1 Pre-Tax profit of £1.0m (2014: £10.0m)
* Proposed interim dividend of 1.82p (2014: 1.82p)
* Board has approved programming and marketing action plan
for UTV Ireland
* Turnover in our new television channel, UTV Ireland, fell
below expectations as a result of a slower build in audience
numbers
* Experiencing good growth from both our london and dublin
offices
* Expected to generate growth in northern Ireland television
advertising revenue of 4% in current quarter
* For current quarter as a whole, Talksport's advertising
revenue is expected to be up by 1%, with similar growth from our
local radio stations
* In Irish radio market, we are forecasting growth of 3% in
local currency for september which would result in a 5%
reduction on same basis for Q3 as a whole
