Rosinter Restaurants Holding PJSC :

* H1 same-store sales down 10.5 pct versus year ago

* H1 consolidated net operating revenue 3.74 billion roubles ($55.72 million) versus 4.52 billion roubles year ago

* H1 net loss 375.7 million roubles versus profit of 57.4 million roubles year ago

* H1 revenue 3.81 billion roubles versus 4.70 billion roubles year ago

* H1 EBITDA before impairment and write-offs 55.8 million roubles versus 422.5 million roubles year ago

* Says net debt decreased by 3.0 pct in H1 2015 when

compared with the corresponding figures as of Dec. 31, 2014

($1 = 67.1200 roubles)