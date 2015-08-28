BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp H1 cash earnings up 3 percent
* HY reported net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 2.05%
Aug 28 Postbank CEO Says:
* Wants to complete de-coupling from deutsche bank in course of 2016
* Will Discuss With Deutsche Bank how to achieve synergies
* Capital position is currently appropriate but want to continuously develop it
* Medium-term goal for cost-income ratio is around 70 percent Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
* HY reported net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 2.05%
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.