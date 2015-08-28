BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp H1 cash earnings up 3 percent
* HY reported net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 2.05%
Aug 28 Victor International A/S :
* Said on Thursday, Q2 net sales 1.4 million Danish crowns ($211,980) versus 243,000 crowns year ago
* Q2 operating loss 66,000 crowns versus loss 8,000 crowns year ago
* Q2 pre-tax loss 51,000 crowns versus loss 97,000 crowns year ago
* Sees 2015 result before value adjustments on properties and before tax of 100,000 - 150,000 euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.6044 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HY reported net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 2.05%
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.