Aug 28 Victor International A/S :

* Said on Thursday, Q2 net sales 1.4 million Danish crowns ($211,980) versus 243,000 crowns year ago

* Q2 operating loss 66,000 crowns versus loss 8,000 crowns year ago

* Q2 pre-tax loss 51,000 crowns versus loss 97,000 crowns year ago

* Sees 2015 result before value adjustments on properties and before tax of 100,000 - 150,000 euros

($1 = 6.6044 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)