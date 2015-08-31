BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Aug 31 Biomed-Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported H1 revenue of 16.4 million zlotys ($4.4 million) versus 14.0 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating loss was 1.5 million zlotys versus a profit of 633,000 zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 2.6 million zlotys versus a loss of 326,000 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7511 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership