BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Aug 31 Eukedos SpA :
* Reported on Saturday H1 net loss of 8,000 euros ($8,969.60) versus profit of 734,000 euros a year ago
* H1 production value of 31.5 million euros versus 33.1 million euros a year ago
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership