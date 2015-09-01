BRIEF-Cayman Tung Ling unit raises stake in Hong Kong-based firm to 100 percent
* Says co' unit Piyo Piyo (Samoa) International Co Ltd buys 4.1 million shares of Hong Kong-based firm at $4.1 million, raising stake in it to 100 percent
Sept 1 The Scottish Salmon Company says:
* Net Q2 operating revenues of £31.2 million (£33.8 million)
* Q2 EBITDA £4.3 million (£6.7 million)
* Q2 pretax loss £4.7 million (profit £9.1 million)
* The originally forecasted annual harvest volume of 30,000 tonnes is being revised downwards by approximately 10%, as logistical synergies achieved in the quarter have been offset by a combination of market factors and biological challenges
* EBIT/kg before fair value adjustments of £0.33 (Q2 2014: £0.61)
* Harvested 7,349 tonnes (Q2 2014: 8,027)
* Highest export levels to date at 49% (Q2 2014: 42%)
* Q2 results reflect the impact of unprecedented price volatility, fluctuating exchange rates, and lower harvest volumes
* In addition to the expected seasonal price variance, increased volume available in the market had a negative effect on price
* Says confident about long-term future growth
* Preparatory work for two new sites at Scadabay and Reibinish in the North has now been completed and they are due to be stocked in Q3 Further company coverage: Eikon Source Text: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)
* Krzysztof Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)