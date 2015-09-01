September 1Agrowill Group AB :

* Reported on Monday H1 net profit of 1.7 million euros ($1.92 million) versus 10.1 million euros year ago

* Said net profit in 2014 was highly impacted by write off negative goodwill of 9.0 million euros according to IFRS after merger of Agrowill Group and Baltic Champs at the end of Q1

* H1 revenue of 16.7 million euros versus 14.0 million euros year ago

