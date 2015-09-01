BRIEF-Cayman Tung Ling unit raises stake in Hong Kong-based firm to 100 percent
* Says co' unit Piyo Piyo (Samoa) International Co Ltd buys 4.1 million shares of Hong Kong-based firm at $4.1 million, raising stake in it to 100 percent
September 1Agrowill Group AB :
* Reported on Monday H1 net profit of 1.7 million euros ($1.92 million) versus 10.1 million euros year ago
* Said net profit in 2014 was highly impacted by write off negative goodwill of 9.0 million euros according to IFRS after merger of Agrowill Group and Baltic Champs at the end of Q1
* H1 revenue of 16.7 million euros versus 14.0 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.8868 euros)
* Krzysztof Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company