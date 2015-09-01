BRIEF-Emcore reports Q2 EPS of $0.07 from cont ops
* Emcore corporation announces financial results for second quarter ended march 31, 2017
Sept 1Medinavi AG :
* Said on Monday concluded first Software-as-a-Service-(SaaS) license agreement with FindDoctor s.r.o., Sarovce/Slovakia
* Said Juergen Popp, Chief Executive Officer, would resign from the board as of Sept. 30, 2015
* ACI Worldwide Inc. reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017