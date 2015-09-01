Sept 1 AS Roma SpA :

* Said on Monday that it signed an agreement with CA Newells Old Boys for the definitive acquisition of player Ezequiel Ponce for a consideration of 4.2 million euros ($4.73 million)

* Signed a five-year agreement with player Ezequiel Ponce with expiration date on June 30, 2020

* Signed agreement with FC Internazionale Milano (Inter) for the temporary disposal of player Adem Ljajic for a consideration of 1.75 million euros

* The temporary agreement is signed till June 30, 2016

* Agreement with Inter envisages an option for the definitive acquisition of Adem Ljajic for a consideration of 11 million euros

