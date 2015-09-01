BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Group sets quarterly dividend of $0.3225 per share
* Dunkin' Brands announces second quarter cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 1 Juventus FC SpA :
* Said on Monday that it has reached an agreement with FC Internazionale SpA for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Anderson Hernanes for a consideration of 11 million euros ($12.41 million)
* Agreement envisages a premium of up to 2 million euros on achieving given sports performances before June 30, 2018
* Signed a three year contract of employment with Anderson Hernanes
Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8867 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dunkin' Brands announces second quarter cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has received a letter from Taiwan Stock Exchange indicating that it shall require TDRS to be delisted pursuant to relevant rules