BRIEF-Emcore reports Q2 EPS of $0.07 from cont ops
* Emcore corporation announces financial results for second quarter ended march 31, 2017
Sept 1 Hawe SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 189.9 million zlotys ($50.64 million) versus 121.7 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating loss was 11.4 million zlotys versus profit 22.9 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 19.3 million zlotys versus profit of 18.1 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7503 zlotys)
* ACI Worldwide Inc. reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017