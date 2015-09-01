Sept 1 Hawe SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 189.9 million zlotys ($50.64 million) versus 121.7 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 operating loss was 11.4 million zlotys versus profit 22.9 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net loss was 19.3 million zlotys versus profit of 18.1 million zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.7503 zlotys)