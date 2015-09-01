Sept 1 Arcus SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 84.7 million zlotys ($22.58 million) versus 85.8 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net loss was 1.7 million zlotys versus loss 799,000 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.7503 zlotys)