BRIEF-Overseas Chinese Town Asia Holdings appoints new chairman
* Yao Jun has resigned as chairman of board, an executive director
Sept 1 Testa Inmuebles en Renta SA :
* Said on Monday H1 revenue 79.9 million euros ($90.0 million)versus 81.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 34.1 million euros versus 34.9 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 68.5 million euros versus 70.3 million euros year ago
* Net financial debt 1.47 billion euros at end of June versus 1.71 billion euros at end of Dec. 2014
* Net asset value according to EPRA (EPRA NAV) 1.71 billion euros at end of June
($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
