BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Group sets quarterly dividend of $0.3225 per share
* Dunkin' Brands announces second quarter cash dividend
Sept 1 Esotiq & Henderson S.A. :
* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 54.3 million zlotys ($14.46 million) versus 50.1 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 28,000 zlotys versus profit of 2.1 million zlotys a year ago


($1 = 3.7554 zlotys)
* Has received a letter from Taiwan Stock Exchange indicating that it shall require TDRS to be delisted pursuant to relevant rules