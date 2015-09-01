BRIEF-Janusz Piela acquires 13.8 pct stake in Intersport Polska
* Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 1 Pamapol SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 199.5 million zlotys ($53.3 million) versus 180.0 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating loss is 297,000 zlotys versus loss of 635,000 zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss is 3.3 million zlotys versus loss of 3.5 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7459 zlotys)
