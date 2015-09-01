BRIEF-Janusz Piela acquires 13.8 pct stake in Intersport Polska
* Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company
Sept. 1 VEF Radiotehnika RRR AS :
* Reported on Monday H1 net sales of 399,277 euros ($450,104.96) versus 818,666 euros year ago
* H1 loss for period is 227,750 euros versus loss of 621,071 euros a year ago
MILAN, May 4 Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari reported a better-than-expected 36 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday and confirmed its full-year guidance, lifting shares up more than 3 percent.