UPDATE 1-Turkey marketing 30-year US dollar benchmark bond
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Turkey has opened books for its first bond deal since last month's referendum on the constitution granted President Erdogan sweeping new powers.
September 1 Koumbas Synergy Group :
* Reported on Monday Q2 2015 turnover at 0 million euros same to year ago
* Q2 2015 net loss at 1.21 million euros ($1.37 million) versus 2.16 million euros year ago
* Q2 2015 EBITDA loss at 0.04 million euros versus 0.09 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 0.01 million euros versus 0.08 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1O52mF8
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Turkey has opened books for its first bond deal since last month's referendum on the constitution granted President Erdogan sweeping new powers.
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S