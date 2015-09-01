BRIEF-Janusz Piela acquires 13.8 pct stake in Intersport Polska
* Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sep 01 GlavTorgProdukt OJSC :
* Reported on Monday H1 profit for period 845,000 roubles ($12,905.89) versus 439,000 roubles year ago
* H1 revenue 163.4 million roubles versus 572.2 million roubles year ago
($1 = 65.4740 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 4 Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari reported a better-than-expected 36 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday and confirmed its full-year guidance, lifting shares up more than 3 percent.