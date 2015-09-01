BRIEF-Janusz Piela acquires 13.8 pct stake in Intersport Polska
* Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 1 SS Lazio SpA :
* Said on Monday that it signed an agreement, envisaging an option right, with Mexican football club Atlas for the temporary disposal of Alvaro Gonzalez
* Signed an agreement with Nantes FC for the definitive disposal of Lorik Cana
* Signed an agreement for the temporary acquisition of player Alessandro Matri
Source text: bit.ly/1UjdqWw, bit.ly/1LQdgkO, bit.ly/1NUpvfz
MILAN, May 4 Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari reported a better-than-expected 36 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday and confirmed its full-year guidance, lifting shares up more than 3 percent.