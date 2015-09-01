Sept 1 Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* Reported on Monday H1 net profit of 267,342 euros ($302,470) versus 264,523 euros a year ago

* Says total assets under management at the end of June was 179.7 million euros versus 194.9 milllion euros at the end of June 2014, down by 7.8 percent

* H1 product of business 6.4 million euros versus 5.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA 2.1 million euros, 43 percent up year-on-year

