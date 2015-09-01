Sept 1 Scottish Salmon Company PLC :

* Said on Monday, Q2 revenue 31.2 million pounds ($47.91 million) versus 33.8 million pounds year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 4.3 million pounds versus 6.7 million pounds year ago

* Q2 harvest volume 7,349 tonnes versus 8,027 tonnes year ago

* Due to changed market conditions and biological challenges, is reviewing its annual forecast and anticipates previous volume guidance will be revised downwards by about 10 pct

