BRIEF-Janusz Piela acquires 13.8 pct stake in Intersport Polska
* Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 1 Scottish Salmon Company PLC :
* Said on Monday, Q2 revenue 31.2 million pounds ($47.91 million) versus 33.8 million pounds year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 4.3 million pounds versus 6.7 million pounds year ago
* Q2 harvest volume 7,349 tonnes versus 8,027 tonnes year ago
* Due to changed market conditions and biological challenges, is reviewing its annual forecast and anticipates previous volume guidance will be revised downwards by about 10 pct
MILAN, May 4 Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari reported a better-than-expected 36 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday and confirmed its full-year guidance, lifting shares up more than 3 percent.