Sept 1 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :

* Reported on Monday H1 net loss of 28.9 million euros ($32.7 million) versus profit of 6.2 million euros a year ago

* Common equity Tier 1 ratio at end of June at 9.53 percent versus 8.51 percent at end of Dec. 2014

* Loans to Customers (net) decreased by 3.8 percent to 14,920 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1Vt5TBq

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)