BRIEF-Janusz Piela acquires 13.8 pct stake in Intersport Polska
* Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 1 Fota SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 70.3 million zlotys ($18.8 million) versus 141.7 mln zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating loss of 16.9 mln zlotys versus loss of 20.3 mln zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss of 24.0 mln zlotys versus loss of 19.5 mln zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7418 zlotys)
* Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 4 Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari reported a better-than-expected 36 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday and confirmed its full-year guidance, lifting shares up more than 3 percent.