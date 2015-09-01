BRIEF-Janusz Piela acquires 13.8 pct stake in Intersport Polska
* Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 1 Alma Market SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 785.5 million zlotys versus 828.7 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 11.5 million zlotys versus loss 11.2 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 4 Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari reported a better-than-expected 36 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday and confirmed its full-year guidance, lifting shares up more than 3 percent.