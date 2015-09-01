BRIEF-Janusz Piela acquires 13.8 pct stake in Intersport Polska
* Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 1 Vistula Group SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q2 revenue of 132.5 million zlotys versus 114.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 operating profit was 17.4 million zlotys versus 13.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 12.1 million zlotys versus 8.5 million zlotys a year ago
MILAN, May 4 Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari reported a better-than-expected 36 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday and confirmed its full-year guidance, lifting shares up more than 3 percent.