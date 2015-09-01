Sept 1 VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :

* Reported on Monday H1 net loss of 2.9 million euros ($3.3 million) versus loss of 4.3 million euros year ago

* H1 turnover of 33.8 million euros versus 27.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 positive EBITDA of 1.8 million euros versus negative EBITDA of 0.7 million euros a year ago

* The export market represents 71 percent of turnover in H1

($1 = 0.8864 euros)