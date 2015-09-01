Sept 1 Eurotel SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 144.6 million zlotys ($38.57 million)versus 65.1 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net profit was 4.2 million zlotys versus 1.4 million zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7493 zlotys)