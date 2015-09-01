BRIEF-Infant Bacterial Therapeutics Jan-Mar operating loss widens to SEK 8.6 mln
* JAN-MAR OPERATING LOSS SEK 8.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 1 Voxel SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 56.5 million zlotys ($15.05 million) versus 44.0 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating profit was 9.3 million zlotys versus 2.5 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 6.4 million zlotys versus loss of 609,500 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEM3199924]
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7534 zlotys)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives was set on Thursday for a cliffhanger vote to repeal Obamacare, as Republican leaders worked to deliver President Donald Trump a win for one of his top legislative priorities.