* Said on Monday that it reported Q2 revenue of 2.6 million zlotys ($692,502) versus 2.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 operating profit was 2,000 zlotys versus 261,000 zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net profit was 75,000 zlotys versus 695,000 zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.7545 zlotys)