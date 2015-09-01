BRIEF-GF Securities to issue up to 6.0 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($870.22 million) 3-year bonds
Sept 1 PBS Finanse SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q2 revenue of 2.6 million zlotys ($692,502) versus 2.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 operating profit was 2,000 zlotys versus 261,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 75,000 zlotys versus 695,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7545 zlotys)
* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($870.22 million) 3-year bonds
* Le Pen implied election favourite had secret offshore account