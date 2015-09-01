Sept 1 Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Said on Monday that it agreed to buy rights to player Jesus Corona for 10.5 million euros ($11.8 million) from FC Twente

* Contract is for 5 sports seasons, ending on June 30, 2020, with a release clause of 50 million euros

* Under the agreement it will receive 30 percent of a future transfer value

($1 = 0.8871 euros)