Sept 1 Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Said on Monday that it had agreed with Stade Rennais Football Club to loan player Juan Quintero till the end of the season

* Under agreement Stade Rennais Football Club has buying option of player for a total amount of 20 million euros ($22.5 million)

