BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Qtrly flat dunkin' donuts u.s. Comparable store sales growth
Sept 1 Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :
* Said on Monday that it had agreed with Stade Rennais Football Club to loan player Juan Quintero till the end of the season
* Under agreement Stade Rennais Football Club has buying option of player for a total amount of 20 million euros ($22.5 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1KoRK6I
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly flat dunkin' donuts u.s. Comparable store sales growth
* Shares up 2 pct, top DAX gainer (Adds details from CEO conference call)