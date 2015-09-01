(EMBARGO UNTIL 1100GMT)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 The Netherlands' Central Bank
on Tuesday gave Dutch pension funds, which including some of the
largest in the world, 12 years to rectify low funding ratios.
In the past, funds had been required to repair their funding
ratios - their current estimated assets compared with their
estimated future obligations - within three years by cutting
pension payouts and increasing premiums. But the central bank
said neither would be necessary.
The longer recovery plans will allow 154 troubled funds to
restore their solvency gradually and "almost entirely from
expected returns on investments." It did not name the funds.
The announcement comes seven years since the onset of the
financial crisis, after the central bank completed a review of
recovery plans for funds that needed to restore their funding
ratios. Roughly two-thirds of Dutch pensions are under stress,
in a system considered one of the most robust in the world.
In July, the central bank announced it would measure pension
liabilities more strictly than required by European rules, by
assuming that interest rates will remain low into the distant
future.
But Tuesday's announcement of the results of the review show
the central bank is not taking a hard line on the other side of
the equation, expected returns. It is allowing funds to
calculate a return of 7 percent on equities and a 4.7 percent
overall average return.
"A number of mostly larger funds are choosing to assume this
maximum allowed return on investments," the bank said in a
statement. "Whether this return will actually be achieved is of
course dependent on development in the markets."
