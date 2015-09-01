Sept 1 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Monday that it agreed to transfer player Ramy Rabia for 750,000 euros ($844,875) to Al-Ahly Cairo

* Under the agreement it will receive 15 percent of a future transfer value

