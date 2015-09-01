BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Qtrly flat dunkin' donuts u.s. Comparable store sales growth
Sept 1 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Announced on Monday that it agreed to transfer player Ramy Rabia for 750,000 euros ($844,875) to Al-Ahly Cairo
* Under the agreement it will receive 15 percent of a future transfer value
* Profit attributable to owners of company in Q1 2017 increased by 3.3% over Q1 2016 to HK$580 million