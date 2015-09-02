BRIEF-India's Century Enka March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 223 million rupees versus profit 197.6 million rupees year ago
Sept 2 Loeb Holding AG :
* H1 net revenue 47.3 million Swiss francs ($49 million)(46.8 million Swiss francs year ago)
* H1 operating income declined by 0.6 million francs to 26.4 million francs (27 million francs year ago)
* H1 EBIT down by 0.9 million francs to 0.1 million francs Source text - bit.ly/1Vvnk4D
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter profit 223 million rupees versus profit 197.6 million rupees year ago
HANOVER, Germany, May 10 Volkswagen's top management expects further disputes with labour leaders on cost savings as it pushes an efficiency drive to help fund a post-dieselgate strategic shift, its chief executive said.