Sept 2 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :
* Wins contract through public tender to provide and operate
the Internet service via Wi-Fi at the airports and heliports
managed by AENA
* The two-year service (with extension option of one year)
will start from the coming autumn and will be offered at 46
airports and two heliports
* With this contract the company moves forward in fulfilling
its Strategic Plan Horizon 2018, in which Hotspot business unit
is expected to reach 45 million euros ($51 million) in revenue
in the next three years
* The company expects that the sales in this area will grow
50 percent in 2015 compared to the previous year, reaching 10.5
million euros
