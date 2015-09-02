MOVES-Berenberg hires 6 for UK midcap push
LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - German investment bank Berenberg has hired analysts Charles Weston, Ian Osburn and four other people in a push to expand its UK mid-cap research team.
Sept. 2Denge Yatirim Holding AS :
* Said on Tuesday divests 70 pct stake in Yelen-Gülpnar Enerji Uretim
* Sells 43,750 shares in unit Yelen-Gülpnar for 12 million lira ($4.09 million) to Catak Enerji Elektrik Uretim
* Transaction will be completed on Dec. 31
($1 = 2.9308 liras)
