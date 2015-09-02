Sept. 2Denge Yatirim Holding AS :

* Said on Tuesday divests 70 pct stake in Yelen-Gülpnar Enerji Uretim

* Sells 43,750 shares in unit Yelen-Gülpnar for 12 million lira ($4.09 million) to Catak Enerji Elektrik Uretim

* Transaction will be completed on Dec. 31

($1 = 2.9308 liras)