* Said on Tuesday that Moncef Khanfir Invest SAS, based in France, acquired 93,000 of the company's series G shares of the issue price of 28.9 zlotys each

* Moncef Khanfir Invest SAS in exchange for the shares paid 36.86 zlotys in cash and transferred to the company 22,999 of iAlabatros's shares of the fair value equal to the issue price of 2.7 million zlotys ($716,864.91) in total

* Onemaker Solutions Ltd, located in Cyprus, acquired 261,354 of the company's series G shares

* Onemaker Solutions in exchange for the shares paid 1.36 zlotys in cash and transferred to the company 64,634 of iAlabatros's shares of the fair value equal to the issue price of 7.6 million zlotys in total

* Moncef Khanfir Invest SAS and Onemaker Solutions agreed to put 36 months lock-up on newly acquired series G shares

* In addition, signs a cooperation agreement with Moncef Khanfir to prepare and launch a strategy concerning the company's expansion into the market of business travel

* Under the agreement, Moncef Khanfir also pledged to sell 107,000 shares of iAlabatros and use the sale proceeds to buy the company's shares

($1 = 3.7664 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)