Sept 2 SMT SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Moncef Khanfir Invest SAS, based in
France, acquired 93,000 of the company's series G shares of the
issue price of 28.9 zlotys each
* Moncef Khanfir Invest SAS in exchange for the shares paid
36.86 zlotys in cash and transferred to the company 22,999 of
iAlabatros's shares of the fair value equal to the issue price
of 2.7 million zlotys ($716,864.91) in total
* Onemaker Solutions Ltd, located in Cyprus, acquired
261,354 of the company's series G shares
* Onemaker Solutions in exchange for the shares paid 1.36
zlotys in cash and transferred to the company 64,634 of
iAlabatros's shares of the fair value equal to the issue price
of 7.6 million zlotys in total
* Moncef Khanfir Invest SAS and Onemaker Solutions agreed to
put 36 months lock-up on newly acquired series G shares
* In addition, signs a cooperation agreement with Moncef
Khanfir to prepare and launch a strategy concerning the
company's expansion into the market of business travel
* Under the agreement, Moncef Khanfir also pledged to sell
107,000 shares of iAlabatros and use the sale proceeds to buy
the company's shares
($1 = 3.7664 zlotys)
