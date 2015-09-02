BRIEF-Pekao CEO says aims at 2017 net profit close to 2016
* Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys
Sept.2OGK-2 :
* Approves the opening of credit lines in Russian banks for a total amount of up to 80.9 billion roubles ($1.22 billion)
* The credit lines with largest limits are in Sberbank for up to 14 billion roubles, Alfa Bank for up to 20 billion roubles and 10 credit lines in Gazprombank for up to 2 billion roubles each
($1 = 66.5455 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KIEV, May 10 Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva will leave her job on Thursday, leaving her deputy in charge, the central bank said, setting the stage for potentially protracted negotiations between president and parliament on her replacement.