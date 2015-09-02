Sept.2OGK-2 :

* Approves the opening of credit lines in Russian banks for a total amount of up to 80.9 billion roubles ($1.22 billion)

* The credit lines with largest limits are in Sberbank for up to 14 billion roubles, Alfa Bank for up to 20 billion roubles and 10 credit lines in Gazprombank for up to 2 billion roubles each

Source text: bit.ly/1Krt79A

