BRIEF-Pekao CEO says aims at 2017 net profit close to 2016
* Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys
Sept 2 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :
* Acquires leasehold of Stockholm Blixtljuset 14 property
* Underlying value is 14 million Swedish crowns ($1.66 million)
KIEV, May 10 Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva will leave her job on Thursday, leaving her deputy in charge, the central bank said, setting the stage for potentially protracted negotiations between president and parliament on her replacement.