India government panel rejects Boston Scientific plea on stent price caps
* India ignored the stent's superiority, Boston Scientific says
Sept 3 Mologen AG :
* Announced on Wednesday U.S. patent for lead product MGN1703 in combination with chemotherapy
* Said in addition, the patent would last probably several years longer than initial patent for MGN1703 (substance patent) and would therefore permit a longer exclusive commercialization than initial patent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* India ignored the stent's superiority, Boston Scientific says
May 9 U.S. health regulators on Tuesday granted accelerated approval for Pfizer Inc's immuno-oncology drug Bavencio to treat advanced bladder cancer, marking the second approval in less than two months for the treatment developed along with Germany's Merck KGaA.