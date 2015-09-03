Sept 3 Novo Nordisk A/S :

* Says company is investing 500 million Danish crowns ($75.6 million) in a new 19,000 m2 warehouse in Hillerød, Denmark.

* The warehouse will handle all inbound raw materials for Novo Nordisk's production in Denmark and will have a capacity of around 17,000 pallets

* Says Groundbreaking will take place Sept. 3, and the warehouse is expected to be fully operational end 2017 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6128 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)