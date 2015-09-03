India government panel rejects Boston Scientific plea on stent price caps
* India ignored the stent's superiority, Boston Scientific says
Sept 3 Novartis
* Spokesman says wholesale acquisition cost for Zarxio 300 mcg is $275.66 and Zarxio 480mcg is $438.98 (per syringe) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ben Hirschler)
* India ignored the stent's superiority, Boston Scientific says
May 9 U.S. health regulators on Tuesday granted accelerated approval for Pfizer Inc's immuno-oncology drug Bavencio to treat advanced bladder cancer, marking the second approval in less than two months for the treatment developed along with Germany's Merck KGaA.