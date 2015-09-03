Sept 3Azimut Holding SpA :

* Luxembourg unit AZ International Holdings SA (AZIH) and the minority partners in Azimut Bosphorus Capital Portfoy Yonetimi AS (AZB) signed an agreement to merge AZB in Azimut Portfoy Yonetimi AS (AZP)

* The new entity to maintain the name of Azimut Portfoy Yonetimi AS

* The transaction envisages a two-step process: first AZIH will purchase the remaining 30 percent of AZB equity capital it does not currently own; secondly, subject to the regulatory approval by the competent authorities, AZIH will merge AZB by incorporation in its fully owned AZP

* Azimut acquired 70 percent of AZB on April 16, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)