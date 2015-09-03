UPDATE 1-Germany welcomes Chinese investment in financial firms
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
Sept 3Azimut Holding SpA :
* Luxembourg unit AZ International Holdings SA (AZIH) and the minority partners in Azimut Bosphorus Capital Portfoy Yonetimi AS (AZB) signed an agreement to merge AZB in Azimut Portfoy Yonetimi AS (AZP)
* The new entity to maintain the name of Azimut Portfoy Yonetimi AS
* The transaction envisages a two-step process: first AZIH will purchase the remaining 30 percent of AZB equity capital it does not currently own; secondly, subject to the regulatory approval by the competent authorities, AZIH will merge AZB by incorporation in its fully owned AZP
* Azimut acquired 70 percent of AZB on April 16, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE TOULOUSE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)